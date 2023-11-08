Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

