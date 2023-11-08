Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) VP Marian Acker Buys 2,000 Shares

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) VP Marian Acker purchased 2,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $45,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,803.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of B opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 333,956 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

