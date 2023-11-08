Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$28.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.15.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABX

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$21.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$19.04 and a 12-month high of C$28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.4607907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson acquired 23,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,350.48. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.