Barrington Research Weighs in on Franklin Covey Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

NYSE FC opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 509,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 48.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 133,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

