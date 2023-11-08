Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $71.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,908,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 588,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

