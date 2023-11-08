BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $454,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

