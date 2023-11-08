BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The business had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $504.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.57. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 927,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,491 shares of company stock worth $759,980. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

