BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 12.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

