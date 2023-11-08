BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $95.78, but opened at $101.28. BioNTech shares last traded at $101.02, with a volume of 383,964 shares traded.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4,861.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 952,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,711,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BioNTech by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,610,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,235,000 after buying an additional 204,158 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

