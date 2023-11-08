BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $79.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BJ. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

BJ opened at $70.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,236.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $838,028.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,716,236.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,091. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $485,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 51,349 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $656,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

