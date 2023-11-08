Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 83.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.