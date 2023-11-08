Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLMN. Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 83.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after buying an additional 455,833 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

