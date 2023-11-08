BMO Capital Markets Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $8.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

TIXT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.3 %

TIXT stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. TELUS International has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $511.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.08%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.