BNP Paribas Downgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Neutral

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -263.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.