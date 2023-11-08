Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.48.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.