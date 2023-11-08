Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) PT at $29.16

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.16.

MT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

NYSE:MT opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 71.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

