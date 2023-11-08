Brokerages Set Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Price Target at $186.00

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $101.97 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -566.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -777.78%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

