Brokers Issue Forecasts for Astec Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Astec Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASTE. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $723.13 million, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.55. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 354,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,297,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 161,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Astec Industries by 81.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 320,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 144,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

