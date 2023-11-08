Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $194.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $199.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

