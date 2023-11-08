Brokers Issue Forecasts for TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of THS opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.63 and a beta of 0.47. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc acquired 87,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

