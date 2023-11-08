Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trinity Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trinity Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TRN stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after acquiring an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,245,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 773,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,828,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,749,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.