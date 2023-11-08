Brokers Set Expectations for Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acushnet in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acushnet’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Acushnet Stock Performance

GOLF opened at $57.18 on Monday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $16,261,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 278,613 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 719.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 185,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

