Brokers Set Expectations for Shockwave Medical, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shockwave Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shockwave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $335,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,508.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

