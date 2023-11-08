Brookfield (BN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 355.65 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 322.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.