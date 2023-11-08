Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director John A. Hackett Sells 3,500 Shares

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
