Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director John A. Hackett Sells 3,500 Shares

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,623,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 930,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,501,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 587,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

