BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.9 %

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.11. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

