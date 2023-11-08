Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146,160.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.31. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

