Cantaloupe (CTLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Cantaloupe has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.37 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.42 million, a PE ratio of -676.00 and a beta of 1.78. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $100,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 4,250 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,959.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares in the company, valued at $759,308.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,750 shares of company stock worth $161,765. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 106,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 243.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 876,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTLP

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.