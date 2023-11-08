CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 76.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

