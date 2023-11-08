CareMax (CMAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). CareMax had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMAX opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.68. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareMax by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,725,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the first quarter worth about $2,457,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 22.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 897,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareMax by 282.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 711,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

