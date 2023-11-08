CareMax (CMAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). CareMax had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CareMax Price Performance
Shares of CMAX opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.68. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.
CareMax Company Profile
CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.
