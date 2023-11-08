Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

TAST stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Insider Transactions at Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 277,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

