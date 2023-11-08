Caterpillar Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a report issued on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $20.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2024 earnings at $21.28 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar stock opened at $234.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

