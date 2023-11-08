Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $927.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

