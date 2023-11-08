CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$776.08 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

CIX opened at C$13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.09. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.01 and a 12 month high of C$18.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82.

Insider Transactions at CI Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial

In related news, Director David P. Miller bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,500.00. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIX

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.