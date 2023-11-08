Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $214.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.