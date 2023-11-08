Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $822.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.22. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

