Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) vs. Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Financial Review

Cleanaway Waste Management and Stericycle are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cleanaway Waste Management and Stericycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleanaway Waste Management N/A N/A N/A Stericycle -0.17% 5.84% 2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cleanaway Waste Management and Stericycle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleanaway Waste Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stericycle 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Stericycle has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Stericycle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stericycle is more favorable than Cleanaway Waste Management.

This table compares Cleanaway Waste Management and Stericycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleanaway Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stericycle $2.70 billion 1.40 $56.00 million $0.23 178.31

Stericycle has higher revenue and earnings than Cleanaway Waste Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Cleanaway Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Stericycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Stericycle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stericycle beats Cleanaway Waste Management on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services. In addition, the company is involved in the ownership and management of waste transfer stations, resource recovery and recycling facilities, secure product destruction, quarantine treatment operations, and landfills; sale of recovered paper, cardboard, metals, and plastics; and collection, treatment, processing, and recycling of liquid and hazardous waste, including industrial waste, grease trap waste, oily waters, and used mineral and cooking oils in packaged and bulk forms. Further, it offers industrial solutions comprising industrial cleaning, vacuum tanker loading, site remediation, sludge management, parts washing, concrete remediation, CCTV, corrosion protection, and emergency response services. Additionally, the company refines and recycles used mineral oils to produce fuel oils and base oils; generates and sells electricity produced utilizing landfill gas; and provides health, hazardous and nonhazardous, hydrocarbons, chemical, and e-waste recycling services. Cleanaway Waste Management Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. It also provides secure information destruction services, including document and hard drive destruction services under the Shred-it brand. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, health systems, physician and dental clinics, surgery centers, veterinary clinics, nursing and long-term care facilities, dialysis centers, pharmacy, lab, research centers, and home health organizations etc.; retailers and manufacturers; and airports and seaports, education institutions, funeral homes and crematories, government and military, banks and professional services, and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

