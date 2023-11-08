Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLSD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.17. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearside Biomedical

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 64,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,966 shares of company stock worth $65,245. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 47,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

