Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Get Codexis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Codexis

Codexis Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Codexis

CDXS opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Codexis by 262.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,289 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 34.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 182,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.