Cogent Communications (CCOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,197,331.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,840,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,607,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

