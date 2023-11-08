Comparing Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) & AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Free Report) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of AAON shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of AAON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwool A/S and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A AAON 14.22% 25.30% 17.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwool A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 AAON 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rockwool A/S and AAON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AAON has a consensus price target of $51.11, suggesting a potential downside of 13.11%. Given AAON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AAON is more favorable than Rockwool A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockwool A/S and AAON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AAON $888.79 million 5.40 $100.38 million $1.81 32.56

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwool A/S.

Summary

AAON beats Rockwool A/S on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, residential prefab construction, OEM, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name. In addition, its products are used in roof, floor, ceiling, internal and external wall, HVAC, acoustic, industrial, marine and offshore, basement, chimney, shed, garage, and OEM insulation, as well as passive fire protection, and other applications. Rockwool A/S was founded in 1909 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, data centers, medical and pharmaceutical, and other commercial industries. It sells its products through a network of independent manufacturer representative organizations and internal sales force, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

