Comparing WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) & Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WK Kellogg and Freshpet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 2 6 0 0 1.75 Freshpet 0 4 6 1 2.73

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus price target of $11.94, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Freshpet has a consensus price target of $87.85, indicating a potential upside of 29.39%. Given Freshpet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freshpet is more favorable than WK Kellogg.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A Freshpet -9.45% -6.39% -4.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WK Kellogg and Freshpet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares WK Kellogg and Freshpet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freshpet $668.02 million 4.90 -$59.49 million ($1.32) -51.43

WK Kellogg has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshpet.

Summary

Freshpet beats WK Kellogg on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.