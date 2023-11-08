CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $19.13 Per Share

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $19.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.63. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.42 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $660.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%.

CEIX opened at $92.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $112.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $489,223.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $842,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $803,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $489,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,602. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

