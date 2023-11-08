Contrasting Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 10.43% 5.19% 0.44% Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $123.27 million 3.59 $80.20 million $0.71 12.21 Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22

This table compares Luther Burbank and Brunswick Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luther Burbank and Brunswick Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

