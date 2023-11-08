Contrasting Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Invitation Homes pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invitation Homes pays out 131.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invitation Homes has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Invitation Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.39 6.96 Invitation Homes $2.39 billion 8.01 $383.33 million $0.79 39.56

Profitability

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Invitation Homes 20.52% 4.77% 2.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Invitation Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitation Homes 0 9 9 0 2.50

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.54%. Invitation Homes has a consensus target price of $35.32, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Invitation Homes.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management. The REIT's portfolio is comprised of 13,089 residential suites and 239,500 square feet of commercial area (as of July 25, 2023) located in Alberta, Ontario, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland with an appraised value of approximately $4.0 billion at June 30, 2023.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.