Contrasting PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -298.88% -97.82% Lucid Diagnostics -7,873.64% -371.88% -144.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and Lucid Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 166.15%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than PolyPid.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Lucid Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($36.34) -0.12 Lucid Diagnostics $380,000.00 147.30 -$56.17 million ($1.35) -0.96

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PolyPid beats Lucid Diagnostics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

