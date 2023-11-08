Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

