Cormark Weighs in on Sigma Lithium Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report issued on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ SGML opened at $24.75 on Monday. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

