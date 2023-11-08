Creative Realities (CREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) will release its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect Creative Realities to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Creative Realities stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
In other news, CEO Richard C. Mills bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 297,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.85% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
