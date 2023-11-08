Creative Realities (CREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) will release its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect Creative Realities to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Creative Realities stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard C. Mills bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 297,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 62,738 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

