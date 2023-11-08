Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

